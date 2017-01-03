Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Radiohead announced as Coachella headliners

Tuesday, January 03, 2017 - 06:56 pm

British rock group Radiohead will headline this year's Coachella festival in California, organisers have announced.

The band returned with surprise album A Moon Shaped Pool in 2016 and have already been announced as Glastonbury festival headliners.

Also topping the bill at the American festival is Beyonce, following her hit album Lemonade, and hip-hop artist Kendrick Lamar.

British rockers New Order, pop indie group Bastille and Irish band Two Door Cinema Club will also play the festival, which revealed its line-up on Twitter on Tuesday evening.

Coachella takes place over two weekends between April 14 and 23 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS radiohead, coachella, music, festival, showbiz,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

George Michael fans have nearly reached a petition target for a statue to be erected outside his home

Even Keith Lemon thinks it's 'crazy' that David Bowie followed him on Twitter

Kylie Jenner named on list of most influential under-30s

Heidi Montag's rumoured CBB stint in doubt after cryptic tweet


Lifestyle

Savouring success: Producers who found a winning recipe

Amy Huberman wants more schools to take part in student theatre awards

MAKING CENTS: Lose the pounds without losing the euro too

Liam Neeson is not turning his back on action roles

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 31, 2016

    • 2
    • 8
    • 10
    • 23
    • 27
    • 29
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 