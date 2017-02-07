Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Radio 4's Steve Hewlett weds partner an hour after devastating cancer news

Tuesday, February 07, 2017 - 08:15 am

A BBC presenter battling cancer has married his partner in hospital after being told he may only have weeks to live.

Steve Hewlett, who is in his late 50s, said he was wedded in his hospital room “in an hour” after being told his treatment for cancer of the oesophagus could not continue.

BBC Radio 4 presenter Steve Hewlett (BBC)
The presenter of Radio 4′s The Media Show said preparations began after he was told he had “weeks, possibly months” to live by his consultant at the Royal Marsden Hospital in Chelsea, west London.

“The whole thing was organised in an hour,” the father-of-three told PM’s Eddie Mair.

“They got a Chelsea registrar, they got a Chelsea vicar hauled out of a dinner she was in with somebody.

“The nurses managed to produce bunches of flowers, a wedding cake, a couple bottles of Prosecco appeared from goodness knows where and then this ceremony begins.”

Mr Hewlett, who has presented the show since 2008 and also writes for the Guardian, had been receiving chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz UK, Steve Hewlett,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Britney breaks silence over niece's accident

Wow! Apple Tree Yard saves the biggest twist for last

Chris Hemsworth enrols his boys in 'superhero camp'

Rosie Webster divides viewers as she returns to Corrie after five years away


Lifestyle

How to keep your kids safe online

MAKING CENTS: Know the scams and be wary of tempting online offers

Guitar virtuoso Preston Reed plucks up front row appeal

Alice Lowe stars in Prevenge: The mother of all horror revenge films

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Sunday, February 05, 2017

    • 10
    • 21
    • 22
    • 26
    • 42
    • 46
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 