Queen's Brian May leads tributes to fellow rock royal Rick Parfitt

Queen guitarist Brian May has led tributes to fellow rock star Rick Parfitt, who has died at the age of 68.

The long-time member of Status Quo was hailed by his long-haired contemporary, who said he “joyfully rocked our world”.

Parfitt’s son, Rick Jr, also paid his own emotional tribute online, writing that, although he was a rock star to many, to him “he was simply ‘Dad’, and I loved him hugely”.

Rick Parfitt (David Jensen PA Wire/PA Images) Similar outpourings of sadness came from across the musical community, where he was praised as “a lovely man” and “one of the nicest guys in rock ‘n’ roll”.

Brian said: “Shocked and so sad to hear of the passing of Rick Parfitt. Hard to find words. You truly joyfully rocked our world. RIP dear buddy.”

One of the most celebrated live performances of Parfitt’s career came at Live Aid on July 13 1985, when he opened the historic 16-hour concert with Status Quo in a 15-minute slot at the original Wembley Stadium which was broadcast around the world.

The event’s co-organiser and fellow musician Midge Ure said: “Status Quo’s Rick Parfitt dies. Dreadfully sad. Lovely man. Thoughts go out to his family and friends.”

The band carved out a place in musical history with their thumping rock sound, which shot them to stardom in the 1970s.

Rock star Peter Frampton, who also found success during that era, tweeted: “So sad to hear this. Rick Parfitt Rest In Peace”.

A variety of other famous admirers for Parfitt paid tribute on social media, including Australian comedian and The Last Leg host Adam Hills, who recounted an amusing anecdote about his meeting the rock star.

Adam wrote: “RIP Rick Parfitt. He once stood next to me at a urinal and said ‘This must be where the big nobs hang out’.”

He added that Parfitt was “proper rock ‘n’ roll”.

Matt Willis, of Busted fame, wrote: “Goodbye Rick Parfitt. The first ever show I saw was Status Quo at Wembley. I’ll never forget it!”

Spandau Ballet star and actor Martin Kemp tweeted: “RIP you lovely man Rick Parfitt! You rocked all around the world and back again!! One of rocks great characters you will be missed!”

Muse bassist Chris Wolstenholme wrote: “Absolutely gutted to hear of the passing of Rick Parfitt. Total rock and roll legend. RIP xx.”

Rick Parfitt (Ian West/PA Wire/PA Images) “The year in which the Status Quo has shifted in so many ways ends with the loss of Rick Parfitt. How terribly sad. #RIP,” was written in tribute by football pundit and TV presenter Gary Lineker.

TV star Carol Vorderman said: “RIP #RickParfitt…..it was always a pleasure to be in your company… X.”