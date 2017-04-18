Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Queen announce Dublin gig

Tuesday, April 18, 2017 - 10:28 am

Queen have announced that they will play Dublin this November.

The iconic rockers have teamed up with Adam Lambert for a 24 date European tour, which will showcase a spectacular new stage production and a setlist the band hints will provide some surprises.

The choice of performance material will acknowledge this year's 40th anniversary of Queen’s biggest-selling studio album to date, News of the World from 1977, which yielded the immortal anthems We Will Rock You and We Are the Champions.

Queen drummer and co-founder Roger Taylor insists the 2017 tour "will look entirely different to the show we took around before. Production has really changed a lot, the things you can do now, you have a much broader palette, the technology has really come along. But we don't use it all.

"We don't play to click track. It's 100% live. We're planning on doing stuff we either haven't done before or haven't done for a long time. We started as an albums band, that's what we were. The fact that we had hits was just a byproduct.

The impressive show will take to the stage of the 3Arena on Saturday November 25.

Tickets priced from €87 including booking fee and will be on sale from 9am Friday, April 21.

