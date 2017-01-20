Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Pop duo Jedward up for CBB eviction

Friday, January 20, 2017 - 10:14 pm

Cleaning guru Kim Woodburn and Irish novelty pop duo Jedward are among the contestants facing eviction from Celebrity Big Brother.

At least one housemate will be evicted on Friday night after a challenge saw the housemates’ loyalty put to the test.

Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry is also up for eviction.

(Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Housemates – who are taking part in a superhero and sidekick challenge – were tested with each hero and their partner facing a nomination dilemma.

Each hero and sidekick had the opportunity to condemn their partner to nomination and claim immunity for themselves.

Kim (Channel 5/PA)
There are 14 celebrities still taking part in the programme, although reality stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag count as one contestant, as do twins Jedward.

The housemate who leaves on Friday will be interviewed by presenter Emma Willis in a second instalment at 10.30pm.

On Tuesday night, dancer James Jordan left the house in a surprise eviction.

