Pixie Lott wears show-stopping flapper gown for Roaring Twenties party

Pixie Lott headed back to the Roaring Twenties to celebrate her 26th birthday.

The singer turned 26 on January 12 and held a party at the weekend, apparently co-hosted with her brother.

Photos on Instagram show Pixie in a stunning silver flapper dress, teamed with 20s-style hair and smoky make-up.

She kept warm with a glamorous white stole as she arrived at the event in London.

Smoochy smooch 20s style 💋 wooo @albertssw7 🍾 #SteveandPix #Roaring20s thank you @larrykinghair and Lilli for my hair and Tommy from @maccosmeticsuk for make up 💕 A photo posted by Pixie Lott (@pixielott) on Jan 21, 2017 at 1:19pm PST

She also showed off her look in a video ahead of the bash, captioned: “SO EXCITED @albertssw7 for some ROARING 20′s action tonight for @stephengeorgelott and I’s Birthday tonight.”

SO EXCITED @albertssw7 for some ROARING 20's action tonight for @stephengeorgelott and I's Birthday tonight ✨💕💥💥🙊 love this @galialahav dress A video posted by Pixie Lott (@pixielott) on Jan 21, 2017 at 1:06pm PST

Pixie’s fiance Oliver Cheshire sported the gangster look, complete with a cigar.

If there's anything that you want, just ask for it, old sport. #JayGatsby #FancyDress #SaturdayNight A photo posted by Oliver Cheshire (@oliver_cheshire) on Jan 21, 2017 at 11:32am PST