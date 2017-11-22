Pippa O'Connor Ormond lands role in Hollywood animation

Pippa O'Connor Ormond has revealed she will feature in an upcoming Hollywood film, writes Denise O'Donoghue.
Pippa said she was offered a speaking role in the animated movie, Ferdinand, which follows the story of a friendly bull.
"They contacted me and they were like, 'would you like to have a speaking part in a movie?' And I was like, 'yes!'," she told Irish Country Magazine.
"So it was really fun to go London and stand in a very fancy booth and do my lines.
"Really, anything is possible."
Ferdinand also stars David Tennant, John Cena and Kate McKinnon and will be released on December 16.
