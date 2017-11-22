Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Pippa O'Connor Ormond lands role in Hollywood animation

Wednesday, November 22, 2017 - 11:26 am

Pippa O'Connor Ormond has revealed she will feature in an upcoming Hollywood film, writes Denise O'Donoghue.

Pippa said she was offered a speaking role in the animated movie, Ferdinand, which follows the story of a friendly bull.

"They contacted me and they were like, 'would you like to have a speaking part in a movie?' And I was like, 'yes!'," she told Irish Country Magazine.

"So it was really fun to go London and stand in a very fancy booth and do my lines.

"Really, anything is possible."

Ferdinand also stars David Tennant, John Cena and Kate McKinnon and will be released on December 16.


More in this Section

Christy Moore returning to Live at the Marquee

Lottie Ryan describes remembering dad, Gerry, on Italian wedding day

Kathryn Thomas grateful for 'overwhelming outpouring of love and support' since pregnancy announcement

Kezia Dugdale: Going into the jungle isn’t a second job


Lifestyle

Toy story: 10 toys guaranteed to bring out the kid in all of us

GameTech: Star Wars Battlefront II: Chance to win Loot Skywalker

Military top brass: Meet the conductor of the army’s Southern Brigade band

Album review: Experience counts on U2’s return to form

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 18, 2017

    • 15
    • 17
    • 21
    • 24
    • 28
    • 36
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »