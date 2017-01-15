Pink throws daughter a big sister party to celebrate the birth of baby son

Pink made sure her daughter Willow wasn’t feeling left out after she had a new baby – she threw her a big sister party.
The pop star and her hubby Carey Hart welcomed baby Jameson in December, announcing his arrival with an adorable snap on Instagram.
But they made sure the weekend was all about five-year-old Willow by holding a special party for her, complete with pink and blue balloons and a cake labelled ‘Congrats Big Sis’.
Pink posted a picture of the bash online, showing her holding a sleeping Jameson while Willow sat proudly beside them.
She captioned the sweet image: “#Bigsisterparty.”
Too cute!