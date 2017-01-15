Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Pink throws daughter a big sister party to celebrate the birth of baby son

Sunday, January 15, 2017 - 09:04 pm

Pink made sure her daughter Willow wasn’t feeling left out after she had a new baby – she threw her a big sister party.

The pop star and her hubby Carey Hart welcomed baby Jameson in December, announcing his arrival with an adorable snap on Instagram.

Jameson Moon Hart 12.26.16

A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on

But they made sure the weekend was all about five-year-old Willow by holding a special party for her, complete with pink and blue balloons and a cake labelled ‘Congrats Big Sis’.

Pink posted a picture of the bash online, showing her holding a sleeping Jameson while Willow sat proudly beside them.

Congrats Big Sis! #bigsisterparty

A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on

She captioned the sweet image: “#Bigsisterparty.”

Too cute!

