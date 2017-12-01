Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Pink on proving her record company wrong with first album in five years

Friday, December 01, 2017 - 11:56 am

Pop star Pink has said she is delighted to have proved her record company wrong.

The singer, 38,  has returned to the music world with her first album in five years, chart-topping Beautiful Trauma.

She has previously told how record company bosses warned her, as she prepared for her comeback, that women over 35 are not played on the radio.

Now the mother of two has told The Graham Norton Show that it feels good to have confounded their expectations.

Host Graham Norton with Robbie Williams, Sir Elton John, Carey Mulligan, Stephen Fry and Pink (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“When I came back, the record company sat me down and told me that once you are over 35 and a female pop star radio probably won’t play you. I’m so glad I proved them wrong. It’s nice,” she said.

Pink added: “I didn’t realise it had been so long. I was doing bake sales and kindergarten.”

But the star admitted she has not won over everybody, telling Norton: “My son used to cry when I sang and now he’s a little older he just looks away and my daughter prefers Sia!”

The Graham Norton Show, also featuring Sir Elton John, Robbie Williams, Carey Mulligan and Stephen Fry, airs on BBC1 on Friday at 10.35pm.


KEYWORDS

EntertainmentTVMusicUKShowbizNortonPink

More in this Section

Selena Gomez talks ‘best friend’ The Weeknd and rekindling Bieber relationship

Dust off your wrist bands. A-ha are coming to Live at the Marquee

Judi Dench is losing her eyesight: Everything you need to know about macular degeneration

Vinyl record sales expected to hit one million this Christmas


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Lifestyle

Django Django excited to get back to basics in Dingle

Anthony Barry archive offers a look at life on Leeside in decades gone by

Festive foodies: Top 8 tempting treats this Christmas

Festive beauty crackers are better than ever this Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 29, 2017

    • 1
    • 4
    • 5
    • 16
    • 39
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »