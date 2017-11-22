Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Piers Morgan to host new TV3 crime documentary series

Wednesday, November 22, 2017 - 06:42 pm

Following on from the success of ‘Killer Women’, Piers Morgan hosts a brand new crime documentary series on TV3.

‘Serial Killer with Piers Morgan’ airs on TV3 on Monday 11th December at 10pm.

The crime series will see him venture behind bars to sit down with mass killers.

Piers learns of the stories behind each of the killer’s crimes, meeting victims’ families and law enforcement figures.

In the first episode, Piers Morgan meets convicted murderer Mark Riebe, a killer who has confessed multiple times to the abduction and murder of 13 young women along Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Using Riebe’s own extraordinary video and audio confessions, news archive and testimony from his victim’s families, Piers explores the mind of who the police believe to be one of Florida’s worst serial killers.

‘Serial Killer with Piers Morgan’ will air exclusively on TV3 on Monday 11th December at 10pm.


