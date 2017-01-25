Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Piers Morgan to Ewan McGregor: Come and have it out with me!

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 07:30 pm

Piers Morgan wants Ewan McGregor to “come and have it out” with him following the actor’s Good Morning Britain snub this week.

Ewan opted not to show up for his interview on the ITV programme at the last minute due to the host’s comments about last weekend’s women’s march.

Piers also said he thinks Ewan might have been trying to drum up publicity for his new film T2 Trainspotting, which he was set to talk about in the interview before refusing to appear.

Ewan McGregor (Mark Mainz AP/PA Images)
Piers told the Press Association at the National Television Awards – where he was joined by his GMB co-host Susanna Reid: “I’ve always got on quite well with Ewan McGregor, I don’t know what he was doing.

“He might have been trying to promote the movie, I don’t know, but it was very odd behaviour.

“If you want to have an argument with me about the women’s march – and we weren’t even going to mention it to him, he was there to talk about his movie – come on, come on and have it out with me, be a man Ewan!”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, Ewan McGregor, National Television Award, NTAs, Piers Morgan, Susanna Reid,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Alexandra Shulman hands over reins of British Vogue after 25 years

Take That set to appear on The Late Late Show With James Corden

Commuters were a little confused after an 8ft Jeremy Clarkson bust was paraded through London

Stop! Mel C addresses Spice Girl reunion rumours


Lifestyle

Live music review: Black Sabbath

Dark days can be a piece of cake for Eva Lawes

Making cents: Shopping around is still the best way to save some cash

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 