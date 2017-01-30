Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Piers Morgan says Trump's politics are 'unacceptable'...but he's still a mate

Monday, January 30, 2017 - 02:39 pm

Piers Morgan has defended his friendship with Donald Trump, despite criticising the US president’s “unacceptable” actions.

The Good Morning Britain presenter said he saw no reason to reject the bond the pair have built over the last decade, even though he strongly disagreed with the president’s move to ban all immigrants from seven majority Muslim countries.

Speaking on ITV’s Loose Women on Monday, he said: “The principle of what he is doing is understandable, the way he has gone about it, in my view, is unacceptable.

“But let’s not just say that every time he speaks he’s a monster, because it’s not true.”

Piers has shown his support for Trump throughout his campaign for the presidency, despite saying he would never have voted for him because their politics are “too different”.

But appearing on the show’s panel in a pair of silver high heeled court shoes, he said of the Republican: “I like him.

“He’s been very loyal to me in many different ways, which I have greatly appreciated, and I judge him for how he behaves as a campaigner and now as a president.”

Adding it would be “weird” only to be friends with people he agreed with politically, he said: “I don’t agree with him about guns, I don’t agree with him about climate change, I don’t agree with him about abortion.

“I have friends and family members who I totally disagree with about politics, it doesn’t mean I can’t be friendly with them or like them.”

Hitting out at Trump critics for branding him a “monster” for his words about women and immigrants, Piers added firmly: “Everyone keeps screaming at me not to like Donald Trump and it’s not going to work, he’s a friend of mine.”

