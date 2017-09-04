Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Piers Morgan 'in agony' as he returns to Good Morning Britain with broken ribs

Monday, September 04, 2017 - 07:00 am

Piers Morgan returned to the set of Good Morning Britain on Monday after a summer break despite being “in agony” with three fractured ribs.

Flanked by Susanna Reid and Charlotte Hawkins, Morgan kicked off the ITV show by saying: “I know you’ve missed us… How are we all?”

Before the pair managed to answer, he said: “I’ve got three broken ribs, but you know what, as I’ve been saying for the last two years on national television, you’ve got to man up when these things happen.”

He added: “So yeah, I could have just stayed in bed, laying there with my broken bones and felt sorry for myself, but no, children, I came in and I manned up.

“It’s called getting on with life and rising to the challenges that life may throw you, so here I am in agony.”

Hawkins cut in, saying: “I’m sure we won’t be hearing about it too much.”

Morgan revealed he had hurt himself on August 29, when he said he fell “flat on my a**e”.

He wrote: “BREAKING (literally…) NEWS: I’ve broken 3 ribs falling flat on my a**e. Thanks to @ChelwestFT staff for speedy treatment.”

Cricketer Kevin Pietersen teased him about his injury, writing: “Must be real tough just sitting on a sofa reading off a screen. Bore off, fatty! Get down the gym with those ribs!”

Morgan retorted: “You’ve played one cricket match since February and could barely finish that. So pipe down, Sicknote.”

Guest presenters have been filling in for Morgan and Reid while they have been on a break but the duo were recently reunited when they went for a night out in London.

He posted a picture of the duo out in Soho with broadcaster Richard Bacon in the early hours of August 30.

He captioned it: “2.43am. A gay bar in Soho. Good Morning Britain!”

He also revealed he was managing his pain with “Paracetamol, Nurofen, whiskey”.


