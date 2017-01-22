Phyllis Logan: I hope the Downton Abbey movie happens

Downton Abbey’s Phyllis Logan has hinted that the long hoped for film of the show is still on the cards.

The actress, who played Mrs Hughes on the ITV drama, told the Mail on Sunday’s You magazine that she is still hoping the television series will make it onto the big screen – but that pinning down the cast can be difficult.

Discussing whether she ever kept any mementoes from the set, she said: “People ask me if I was tempted to take a wig or that big bunch of keys I carried, but that would be theft, because these things aren’t my property.

Jim Carter as Mr Carson and Phyllis Logan as Mrs Hughes (Nick Briggs/ITV) “Besides, if there’s a Downton movie, which I hope will happen, all the props and costumes will be needed.”

Phyllis, 61, then said it is hard to get the whole cast together to sort it out.

“It’s like herding cats!” she said.

“We’re all so busy and in different countries, but it would be such fun to get together again.

“The camaraderie on set was extraordinary.”