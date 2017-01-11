Phillip Schofield lands another gameshow for ITV

Phillip Schofield has signed up to host a new ITV gameshow – 5 Gold Rings.

Two teams go head-to-head against the clock over five rounds in the new series, set to air later this year.

One group will walk away with up to £25,000 while the other leaves with nothing.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby (Dominic Lipinski/PA) Who wins and who loses is decided by five gold rings.

The contestants answer questions by placing gold rings on the image they believe is the right answer seen under their feet on a circular LED floor.

Phillip will host 5 Gold Rings (Dominic Lipinski/PA) This Morning and All Star Mr & Mrs host Phillip said: “I love the whole concept of this show. It’s such a simple idea. The longer you stay in the game, the smaller the rings get. It looks amazing and anyone of any age can play. I can’t wait to get started.”

Peter Davey, head of comedy and entertainment at ITV, said the show is an “innovative, modern and extremely fresh way to do an exciting and original TV game”.