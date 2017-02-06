Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Pharrell is full of praise for Skepta

Monday, February 06, 2017 - 11:53 am

Pharrell definitely thinks highly of Skepta.

The multiple Grammy winner was full of praise when asked about his collaboration with the MC on Skepta’s Mercury Prize winning album Konnichiwa.

“He’s different, and that’s when I like an artist,” Pharrell told BBC Radio 1. “He’s a regular guy, but I think it means more to him than most people.”

For all the Numbers fans out there, it looks like we can expect more music from the duo – with Pharrell revealing he needs to “do one more with him first” before collabing with any other UK artists.

That’s one to look out for.

