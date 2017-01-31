Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Pharrell and his wife just had triplets

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 03:35 pm

Pharrell Williams’s family just got a whole lot bigger.

The Happy singer’s wife Helen Lasichanh reportedly gave birth to triplets earlier in January.

Pharrell and Helen are parents again (Yui Mok/PA)
According to Vanity Fair, Pharrell’s rep would not give the babies’ names or sexes, but said that all three and their mother are “healthy and happy”.

The couple already have an eight-year-old son, Rocket, making them a family of six.

They’re now a mum and dad of four (Ian West/PA)
Pharrell and Helen had revealed that they were set to become parents again in September when Helen’s bump was obvious at a Chanel party in Hollywood.

The Blurred Lines singer has recently been busy as a producer on historical drama Hidden Figures, which is a best picture nominee at this year’s Academy Awards.

