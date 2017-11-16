Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Peter Kay to return to Ireland during first live tour in eight years

Thursday, November 16, 2017

Multi-award winning comedian, actor, writer and director Peter Kay is returning to stand-up in 2019.

His first live tour in eight years will stop off in Dublin's 3Arena on Friday February 1 and Saturday February 2.

The Phoenix Nights star will also be appearing in Belfast's SSE Arena on Sunday January 13 and Monday January 14.

Kay has not been on tour since he played to more than 1.2 million people in 2010.

That tour still officially ranks as the biggest selling comedy tour of all time, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

"I really miss it. I know how lucky I am to be making television series and have really loved these past few years working on Car Share but I miss doing stand-up," Mr Kay said.

"As terrifying as it is, when it works there's nothing more fun and exciting. Plus, a lot has happened in the last eight years, with Trump, Twitter and my Nan getting her front bush trimmed at the age of 96. I can't wait to get back up on stage," he added.

Tickets from €45.05 will go on sale on this Sunday November 19 at 10am from ticketmaster.ie and outlets nationwide.


