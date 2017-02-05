Perrie Edwards makes her romance Insta-official

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards appears to have confirmed her romance with footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain with a romantic picture on Instagram.

The singer and the Arsenal player have been linked for weeks, but so far Perrie has kept quiet about the rumours.

But it seems she was finally ready to make it Insta-official, as she has posted a snap of the pair locking lips with the Eiffel Tower in Paris as the back drop.

Him. A photo posted by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on Feb 5, 2017 at 12:31am PST

The star didn’t say much though, captioning the shot simply: “Him.”

The photo might have been taken a little while ago, as Perrie is currently on the road with her bandmates.

Perrie, 23, previously dated One Direction heartthrob Zayn Malik.