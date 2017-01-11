Perez Hilton says he would replace Ray J on CBB 'if the price is right'

Perez Hilton has said he would be happy to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house following the dramatic departure of Ray J.

The controversial blogger first appeared on the show in 2015 with Katie Hopkins and Katie Price, and now some fans are calling on him to return.

Perez has said he would be up for it, if he gets a good wad of cash, but he has not been contacted by producers.

https://twitter.com/ThePerezHilton/status/819125564103499776

He also said he loves the drama of the show.

https://twitter.com/ThePerezHilton/status/818943625681698816

This comes after he claimed he had not been offered enough money to enter the show on the first night, because Ray J had commanded such a large fee.

He posted on Twitter: “They blew all their money on @RayJ and didn’t give me the fee I felt I deserved. x”

(Ian West/PA) Ray J threatened Celebrity Big Brother with legal action after he said he was prevented from re-entering the house.

The American artist and songwriter left the reality TV programme after he blacked out through pain caused by a cracked tooth.

Speaking to US website TMZ.com, he said he had been complaining about the pain for “three-and-a-half days”.

(Ian West/PA) After the show’s producers decided to remove him from the house because he was in such pain, Ray J said the wind hit the tooth and he “blacked out”.

“I ended up in the hospital 45 minutes, they get me some nutrition and I eat some McDonald’s and I’m cool, I’m literally fine, I’m ready to go back in the house and they won’t let me back in,” he said.

(Ian West/PA) The singer claimed he was going to drive himself to the dentist and then return to the house in Elstree Studios and “try and get back in”.

Asked if he would sue if he did not receive his reported £800,000 fee for taking part in the show, he said: “I never like to do that because I’m a producer and I like to be on the same page as everybody, but this is just not fair.

“And if I have to take those precautions I will. I don’t even care about my tooth. Put me back in the house and let me work.”