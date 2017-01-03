Perez Hilton: I'm not going into the CBB house

Perez Hilton has quashed rumours he is going into the CBB house – saying they wouldn’t pay him enough money.
The US celebrity blogger was a contestant on the show in 2015 and there was speculation he would be returning for the new All Stars and New Stars series.
However, when Perez was asked on Twitter if he would be back he said no, suggesting that CBB had used its budget to secure US singer and songwriter Ray J Norwood.
@digitalspy No. They blew all their money on @RayJ and didn't give me the fee I felt I deserved. x— Perez (@ThePerezHilton) January 3, 2017
It has been reported that Ray J, the man in the leaked sex tape with Kim Kardashian, has landed the biggest fee to appear on the Channel 5 show.