People were loving the style more than the substance of ITV's new show Tina and Bobby

ITV debuted their latest offering to the alter of Friday night television with Tina & Bobby, based on the lives of England footballer Bobby Moore and his wife Tina. Set in the swinging 60s, the style was utterly gorgeous, but all in all people weren’t sure on the show itself.

Enjoying #TinaAndBobby One of a few English footballers I actually admired growing up! pic.twitter.com/XTCAQpa1Yv — Mervyn Stanley (@rorysuperscot) January 13, 2017

Hands down the best player of the last 50 years. Loving #TinaAndBobby — paul thomas (@paulthms8) January 13, 2017

And it certainly was a feast for the eyes – the style of the swinging 60s was brilliant, and people couldn’t get enough of Michelle Keegan’s outfits as Bobby’s wife Tina.

In love with the hair and fashion in the 60's! #TinaAndBobby — Sanna (@sanna995) January 13, 2017

Loving this programme. @michkeegan is looking good in the 60's clobber. Gotta love the 60's fashion. #TinaAndBobby — Brendan Ball (@BrendanBall_) January 13, 2017

60s was by far the best fashion 😍 #TinaAndBobby — Zoe Waters ✨ (@nancyzozo) January 13, 2017

I want every single outfit she is wearing. 60s style 👌🏻#TinaAndBobby — Esmé (@Esme_Louisex) January 13, 2017

Speaking of Keegan, the internet was going mad for how incredible she looked in the role – the 60s style certainly suited her down to the ground.

Michelle Keegan can pull off any look😍 #TinaAndBobby — Courtney (@courtneyreidxo) January 13, 2017

Michelle Keegan is just incredible #TinaAndBobby — ☾ (@chazigreen) January 13, 2017

I swear Michelle Keegan looks stunning in literally anything #TinaAndBobby — Chloe (@Chloex___x) January 13, 2017

Crying into a bar of Galaxy wondering why I don't look like @michkeegan in a dress 👀🙄 #TinaAndBobby — Nicole Bird (@BirdNicole7) January 13, 2017

However, as cool as the style was, the show itself was a little iffy.

One major problem people had with the programme was how it jumped through time – one second the couple were just married, then in a blink of an eye Tina was heavily pregnant, then all of a sudden her hair changed from brunette to blonde with no explanation – it was all a bit much to keep up with.

Feel like I'm blinking and missing whole chunks of the episode!!! #TinaAndBobby — Lilly Hodgson (@LillyHodgson) January 13, 2017

Christ I can't keep up with this program! It jumps so much! #TinaAndBobby — Ashlyn Thomas (@ashlyn_thomas1) January 13, 2017

i know it's only a mini-series but they seem to be moving through their lives awfully quick and each scene is very short #TinaAndBobby — alice (@ac0llins96) January 13, 2017

This is all happening awfully fast! Racing through their timeline. #TinaAndBobby pic.twitter.com/4GhfSqKzDe — Sanna (@sanna995) January 13, 2017

This wasn’t the only problem people had with the show – Keegan may have looked fantastic, but many thought her East End accent was pretty dodgy.

#TinaAndBobby love @michkeegan but can't work out the accent. Sounds Northern not East end?! 😕 — D (@Daffers_28) January 13, 2017

Her accent has my head up the wall #TinaAndBobby — Lauren (@LaurenM_39) January 13, 2017

Not sure about Keegan's accent in this 😂🙈 #TinaAndBobby — Emily Morris (@Emilymoz91) January 13, 2017

So, all in all, people weren’t entirely convinced by ITV’s Friday night fare. If you were looking for a show about football, this one probably wouldn’t be for you.

This #TinaAndBobby is the worst piece of TV I've seen for a while. Awful accents and scripting — Ryan Williams (@razza699) January 13, 2017

So wanted to like #TinaAndBobby but it's a bit slow and the accents are rubbish 😱 — Robyn Utton (@robynutton) January 13, 2017

It's good not great mind, it's moving too quicky lacks gravitas #TinaAndBobby they have that 60s look spot on though — Ian (@Mancman10) January 13, 2017

really hoping #TinaAndBobby would have been better than it has been but it's been let down my some bad acting and hammy dialog. 😢 — That autism Poet ! (@autism_poet) January 13, 2017

But hey – at least Keegan looked terrific, and who doesn’t love an eyeful of the swinging 60s.