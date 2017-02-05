Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

People recreated that Des Cahill dance move on Ray D’Arcy and it’s everything you expected

Sunday, February 05, 2017 - 02:48 pm

It’s official, the entire country has fallen head over heels in love with RTÉ sports presenter, Des Cahill.

From bull fighting to Austin Powers he has undeniably stole the show on RTÉ's Dancing with the Stars.

Last night, Des and his partner Karen Byrne popped up on the Ray D’Arcy show to talk all things jumps and jazz hands.

But of course it wouldn’t be an interview with ‘Dancing Dessie’ without asking him to demonstrate the ‘swim’ - his now, signature move.

After he politely declined, a couple from Cavan decided to have a go and it’s every single thing you imagined and more.

BEWARE: This is something you can't unsee.

We cannot wait to see what they have in store for us tonight.

