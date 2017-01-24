Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

People couldn't be happier that Dev Patel is up for an Oscar

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 03:10 pm

Dev Patel fans couldn’t be more proud that the Brit star has been nominated for his first ever Oscar.

The Harrow-born actor has made the shortlist for best actor in a supporting role at the Academy Awards for his part in Lion, which sees him as a young man trying to make his way back to his birth family in India after being adopted by an Australian couple.

Dev could be adding to his trophy cabinet (Jordan Strauss/AP)
He may be a big Hollywood name now who works with the likes of Nicole Kidman, but his fans remember exactly where he’s come from.

In fact, plenty of them feel like they have a little share in his success after following his career from the start.

The love for Dev was so strong that people’s only complaint was that he had been put in the supporting actor category – quite a lot thought that he should have been recognised for a lead role in Lion.

Still, it’s a great day for Dev and it seems like everyone couldn’t be more delighted for him.

Congratulations, Oscar nominee Dev Patel.

