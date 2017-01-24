People couldn't be happier that Dev Patel is up for an Oscar

Dev Patel fans couldn’t be more proud that the Brit star has been nominated for his first ever Oscar.

The Harrow-born actor has made the shortlist for best actor in a supporting role at the Academy Awards for his part in Lion, which sees him as a young man trying to make his way back to his birth family in India after being adopted by an Australian couple.

Dev could be adding to his trophy cabinet (Jordan Strauss/AP) He may be a big Hollywood name now who works with the likes of Nicole Kidman, but his fans remember exactly where he’s come from.

... and boy from Harrow did good. Dev Patel gets nominated for best supporting actor #Oscars2017 — Babita Sharma (@BabitaBBC) January 24, 2017

In fact, plenty of them feel like they have a little share in his success after following his career from the start.

Dev Patel is nominated for an oscar! lil Anwar from skins has come so far 😢 — Zakiyah K (@zakiyahnzr) January 24, 2017

Congratulations to #DevPatel and #AndrewGarfield , have followed their careers from the very start to now. The journey for them - awesome. — Conscience (@sportingcook) January 24, 2017

The love for Dev was so strong that people’s only complaint was that he had been put in the supporting actor category – quite a lot thought that he should have been recognised for a lead role in Lion.

Excuse me, why was Dev Patel put in SUPPORTING for Lion? He is the lead. — Natalie Fisher (@nataliefisher) January 24, 2017

How exactly is Dev Patel a supporting actor in a film centred around a character he plays? #Lion #Oscars2017 #OscarNoms — Blair C Dingwall (@BCDingwall_PJ) January 24, 2017

Haven't seen #lionmovie, but Dev Patel sure as hell doesn't seem like he has a supporting role in that film. #OscarNoms #Oscars2017 — Cian Mulligan (@cimullig) January 24, 2017

also why is dev patel nominated as best supporting actor???? i thought lion was ABOUT him?????????? — eggmily (@varrictetris) January 24, 2017

Still, it’s a great day for Dev and it seems like everyone couldn’t be more delighted for him.

I shall enjoy saying the words "Academy Award Nominated Dev Patel". Lion was wonderful, well deserved. — Guy Gunaratne (@guygunaratne) January 24, 2017

Dev Patel deserves it for Lion. Class act! #OscarNoms — Ishaa (@itsishaaa) January 24, 2017

Congratulations, Oscar nominee Dev Patel.