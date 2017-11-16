Peaky Blinders fans blown away by explosive series start

Peaky Blinders fans were left horrified as the gritty period drama made an explosive return.

Series four of the BBC Two show kicked off on Wednesday with the threat of a multiple hanging and, after an hour of gruesome drama, finished with the shooting of Michael Gray (Finn Cole) and John Shelby (Joe Cole) on the doorstep on Christmas morning.

You can’t leave your past behind you, no matter how hard you try. #PeakyBlinders #PeakyBlinders4 pic.twitter.com/i8WyGzEdYI — BBC Two (@BBCTwo) November 15, 2017

Viewers who tuned in to see Cillian Murphy reprise his role as ruthless head honcho Tommy Shelby, alongside Helen McCrory as Polly Gray, in Steven Knight’s Birmingham-based series, said the bloody beginning was shocking, but well worth the wait.

One devastated fan tweeted: “How could you do this…” and another simply wrote: “Noooooooooooo!”

How could you do this .... 😢 — Alessaaandro (@6_ale_6) November 15, 2017

“OMG!!!Had a feeling it might be John but not Michael. What a start,” added another, while one person pleaded: “Michael and John can’t die”.

OMG!!!Had a feeling it might be John but not Michael. What a start 😲😲😲 — Andrea Welsh (@andibagpuss) November 15, 2017

Michael and John can’t die 😭😭😭 — Anne-Marie Gregory (@annieanneanne) November 15, 2017

What?! No! No. — Lauren Bennett (@LoloBennito) November 15, 2017

Meanwhile, one torn viewer admitted: “How could you do this to us? Gutted but wow what a show.”

How could you do this to us? Gutted but wow what a show — Everybodysmate (@nobodysdate) November 15, 2017

Among other blown away fans, one posted: “What a start!!! #PeakyBlinders the best thing on TV by miles,” and another added hopefully: “Can we have episode 2 tomorrow?”

Can we have episode 2 tomorrow? 😳 — Anthony beard (@antbcfc4812) November 15, 2017

What a start!!! #PeakyBlinders the best thing on TV by miles 👏👏 — Jo Hardie (@Jo_Hardie) November 15, 2017

“What a start to this series! Love it,” posted another.

What a start to this series! Love it!!! — Amanda MacGregor (@AmandaMacGrego5) November 15, 2017

The drama will continue with episode two BBC Two at 9pm next Wednesday.