Peaky Blinders fans blown away by explosive series start

Thursday, November 16, 2017 - 06:41 am

Peaky Blinders fans were left horrified as the gritty period drama made an explosive return.

Series four of the BBC Two show kicked off on Wednesday with the threat of a multiple hanging and, after an hour of gruesome drama, finished with the shooting of Michael Gray (Finn Cole) and John Shelby (Joe Cole) on the doorstep on Christmas morning.

Viewers who tuned in to see Cillian Murphy reprise his role as ruthless head honcho Tommy Shelby, alongside Helen McCrory as Polly Gray, in Steven Knight’s Birmingham-based series, said the bloody beginning was shocking, but well worth the wait.

One devastated fan tweeted: “How could you do this…” and another simply wrote: “Noooooooooooo!”

“OMG!!!Had a feeling it might be John but not Michael. What a start,” added another, while one person pleaded: “Michael and John can’t die”.

Meanwhile, one torn viewer admitted: “How could you do this to us? Gutted but wow what a show.”

Among other blown away fans, one posted: “What a start!!! #PeakyBlinders the best thing on TV by miles,” and another added hopefully: “Can we have episode 2 tomorrow?”

“What a start to this series! Love it,” posted another.

The drama will continue with episode two BBC Two at 9pm next Wednesday.


