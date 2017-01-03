Paul McCartney and The Killers own the stage at the NYE party you wish you were at

No matter how great a New Year’s Eve you think you had, it was not as awesome as this.

As if a full set from The Killers wasn’t enough, the stage at this super-exclusive gig was also graced with a surprise appearance from Sir Paul McCartney, who joined the band for a rendition of the Beatles classic, Helter Skelter.

Summing it up as a pretty great start to 2017 for them, the group posted a clip of the show in a tweet saying “So far, so good.”

The clip shows a spontaneous bit of call-and-response between Macca, 74, and front man Brandon Flowers, 35, as they ring in the new year with a special treat for the lucky viewers.

And we mean lucky. Considering it was part of a private gig at the multimillion-pound estate of Russian billionaire, and Chelsea football club owner, Roman Abramovich in St Barts, it’s unlikely that entry would have been widely available…

While most Brits faced a weekend of fog and drizzle that kept flights grounded, The Telegraph reports that celebs such as Stella McCartney, Puff Daddy, Kenny Chesney, Ashley Olsen and Richard Sachs gathered for the all-star bash, with live performances from the Rolling Stones and Guns N’ Roses.

NYE goals for Dec 2017?