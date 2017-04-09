Patrick Bergin set to make Red Rock debut

Irish star Patrick Bergin is set to make his first appearance in TV3’s Red Rock tomorrow night.

The Sleeping With The Enemy actor will play Jim Tierney, the grandfather of Chris Newman's Detective Rory Walsh.

The characters story line will see Bergin's Tierney getting into scrapes with youths, who target him seeing his age as a weakness and will also see him cope with a dark secret from his past.

Patrick Bergin is Jim Tierney. Coming soon to #RedRock pic.twitter.com/j9cPvZH9a2 — Red Rock (@RedRockTV3) March 24, 2017

Speaking about his new role, Bergin said:

"I’m a big fan of Red Rock so it’s a massive privilege to have a character created for me. I’m looking forward to bringing some danger and mystique to Red Rock.

"What’s even nicer is we’re filming just down the road from where I grew up so it’s good to be home."

Red Rock airs Monday night, April 10 at 9pm.