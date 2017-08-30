Past Bake Off contestants and celebs serve up their verdict on the new series

Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown has backed the Channel 4 version of the show as she joined other stars in delivering their verdicts on the new series.

Brown, who won the last series of the show to air on the BBC in 2016, wrote on Twitter: “I LOVVVVVVVEEEEEEEE IT!!!!”

She also voiced her support for this week’s star baker Steven Carter-Bailey, adding: “Absolutely smashed it as expected! #gbbo I’ve missed you! Well done @SpongeCakeSqTin and everyone for week1!”

Andrew Smyth, who was a finalist on Brown’s series, said he watched the show on his mobile phone in France.

He wrote: “Minor panic trying to get GBBO in France but we’re huddled round my mobile watching it! Bakers fab so far, understandable nerves week 1!”

He added: “Can’t wait for next week, challenges this year are next level. Oh and great job @sanditoksvig @noelfielding11 and @PrueLeith”

Selasi Gbormittah, who was a fan favourite in their series, wrote: “Great 1st episode guys.You ‘ll naturally feel nervous but don’t worry Paul is softie and gives great hugs.”

He offered words of comfort to contestant Peter, who was the first baker to be eliminated, writing: “Well done good Sir ! Congrats on making it this far. Keep baking and most importantly keep smiling.”

Martha Collison, who was a quarter finalist in 2014, marvelled at the standard of the baking and the types of adverts she saw.

She said: “Never have I experienced such targeted advertising, ” adding: “This technical challenge is HARD for week one! Impressive stuff here.”

Nancy Birtwistle, who won that year, praised the channel and Love Productions, saying: “YOU’VE NAILED IT!”

Other stars also backed the show, with MasterChef judge John Torode writing: “Bloody loving Bake Off” and Phillip Schofield saying: “Well I’m loving #GBBO phew! And relax.”

TV presenter Angellica Bell backed grandmother Flo as she heaped praise on her illusion cake, writing: “Flo’s watermelon cake is AMAZING! I’m in love with Flo. That. Is. All.” Coronation Steet’s Cath Tydesley said it made perfect family viewing, tweeting: “You make our household very happy.”

Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt even loved the controversial inclusion of adverts in the show, writing: “Love how every single advert is food related, although it’s making me hungry.”

She added: “Great thing about channel 4 having ad breaks- I can run to the shop and buy some mini rolls”

Meanwhile Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May’s Amazon show The Grand Tour, took the opportunity to make a joke about the fact Mary Berry is no longer judging the show.

The show’s official Twitter account posted a clip of Clarkson talking about Berry, captioned: “Welcome back #GBBO. Where’s the old lady?”

The Great British Bake Off continues on Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4.