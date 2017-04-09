'Passionate' Billie Piper savours Olivier award for stage success

Billie Piper admitted the stage is where her heart really lies as she was named best actress at the Olivier Awards.

The former Doctor Who star said she had become more passionate than she thought possible about performing for a live audience, as she picked up the award for her role in Yerma on Sunday.

The 34-year-old broke down in tears as she accepted the award at London’s Royal Albert Hall, beating competition from the likes of double Academy Award winner and former Labour MP Glenda Jackson.

Speaking after picking up her award, she told the Press Association: “Probably theatre, I am so passionate about it and I never knew what it would do for me personally and professionally.

Billie Piper (Chris J Ratclife/PA)

“Even as a singer being live on stage was my favourite part, but unfortunately that’s the bit you get to do least.”

Billie shot to fame as a child pop star before becoming known in her television roles leading the screen adaptation of Belle De Jour and starring as Rose Tyler opposite David Tennant’s Doctor.

Despite her passion for the stage, Billie is currently working alongside Carey Mulligan in the new BBC thriller Collateral.

She described her joy at winning, saying: “Before they announced it I couldn’t feel my hands and feet.

“The competition is so tasty and you never know which way it’s going to go, so I didn’t want to be presumptuous.

“Glenda is so awesome, so I don’t think she minds too much.”

The Award for Best Actress goes to… @billiepiper! pic.twitter.com/2DipJPMj01 — Olivier Awards (@OlivierAwards) April 9, 2017

The mother-of-two dedicated her award to her sons, even though she admitted it would mean nothing to them yet.

“Everything I do, I do it for them,” she added.

The Olivier for best actor went to Jamie Parker, who plays Harry Potter in the West End box office smash hit Harry Potter And The Cursed Child.