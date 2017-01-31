Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Paris Jackson to guest star on Fox TV drama Star

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 10:06 am

Paris Jackson is ready for her close-up.

Fox TV has announced that the daughter of the late Michael Jackson will make her acting debut this season on the drama series Star.

Paris will play an intimidating character (Thibault Camus/PA)
Paris will play an intimidating social media guru, Rachel, who has an impact on the show’s lead characters.

The 18-year-old’s parents are late pop star Michael and his then-wife Debbie Rowe.

Paris with her brothers Prince and Blanket at the Michael Forever Tribute Concert at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff (Tim Ireland/PA)
Star, from Empire creator Lee Daniels, is set in the music industry and features Queen Latifah as a surrogate mother to aspiring young singers.

A date for the episode with Paris has not been announced.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, Debbie Rowe, Empire, Fox TV, Lee Daniels, Michael Jackson, Paris Jackson, Queen Latifah, Star,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Ben Affleck is not directing Batman film, but will produce and star

Here's how to get your hands on Ed Sheeran tickets today

James Corden films his airport journey in protest at Trump's travel ban

The final Beauty & The Beast trailer is here and it's more magical than you ever imagined


Lifestyle

Children of Lir take flight again with folk-rock retelling by Fermoy brothers

All singing from the same hymn sheet on Other Voices

DEBATE: Should homework be abolished?

MAKING CENTS: Sort out all your credit card debt without delay

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 