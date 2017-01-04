Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Paris Jackson sends love to mum in cancer battle

Wednesday, January 04, 2017 - 01:09 pm

Paris Jackson has saluted her “fabulous” mother as she finishes chemotherapy.

Debbie Rowe, 58, Michael Jackson’s ex-wife, is battling breast cancer.

And 18-year-old Paris showed she was supporting her mum.

Paris Jackson (Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock)
She posted a snapshot of Debbie, holding a sign that read, Chemo Done!

my badass mom, kickin butt n takin names. ain't she fuckin fabulous????

A photo posted by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on

She added: “My badass mom, kickin butt n takin names. Ain’t she f****n fabulous????”

Paris previously posted an image of the pair together.

i'm a fighter because she's a fighter. love you mom

A photo posted by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on

And she captioned the image: “I’m a fighter because she’s a fighter. Love you mom.”

Her mum has previously told Entertainment Tonight: “(Paris) is my rock, she’s amazing. She’s been with me the whole time.”

