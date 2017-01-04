Paris Jackson sends love to mum in cancer battle

Paris Jackson has saluted her “fabulous” mother as she finishes chemotherapy.

Debbie Rowe, 58, Michael Jackson’s ex-wife, is battling breast cancer.

And 18-year-old Paris showed she was supporting her mum.

Paris Jackson (Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock) She posted a snapshot of Debbie, holding a sign that read, Chemo Done!

She added: “My badass mom, kickin butt n takin names. Ain’t she f****n fabulous????”

Paris previously posted an image of the pair together.

And she captioned the image: “I’m a fighter because she’s a fighter. Love you mom.”

Her mum has previously told Entertainment Tonight: “(Paris) is my rock, she’s amazing. She’s been with me the whole time.”