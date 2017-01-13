Paris Jackson reveals relief over decision to axe drama about her dad

Paris Jackson has shared her appreciation after a drama about the life of her late father, pop superstar Michael Jackson, was pulled from broadcast.

She took to social media to say she was pleased about the decision, but added her astonishment that her feelings were taken into account.

i'm surprised the family's feelings were actually taken into consideration for once, we all really do appreciate it more than y'all know. https://t.co/MdOZgP3tD7 — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) January 13, 2017

The Sky Arts programme was set to star Joseph Fiennes as the singer as part of the Urban Myths series starting on January 19.

But Paris, 18, said she wanted to “vomit” after seeing images and a teaser clip of the actor as her father.

In a series of heartfelt tweets on Friday, she accused the media of constantly finding new ways to make her late father look like a “joke” and vowed to “defend him until my last breath”.

@MJTheRockStar7 just trying to show people that it's definitely possible to make a difference when you stand up and speak out. — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) January 13, 2017

@rockwithxu i will defend him until my last breath — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) January 13, 2017

@magicfm the media will forever try new and different ways of making my father look like a joke, they will always harass his legacy. we rise above. — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) January 13, 2017

After the decision was made to drop the episode, she posted on Twitter: “I’m surprised the family’s feelings were actually taken into consideration for once, we all really do appreciate it more than y’all know.”

Sky Arts said that the decision to axe Elizabeth, Michael And Marlon was made “in light of concerns expressed” by the family, and was supported by Joseph.

A spokesman said: “We have taken the decision not to broadcast Elizabeth, Michael And Marlon, a half-hour episode from the Sky Arts Urban Myths series, in light of the concerns expressed by Michael Jackson’s immediate family.

“We set out to take a light-hearted look at reportedly true events and never intended to cause any offence. Joseph Fiennes fully supports our decision.”

Joseph Fiennes (Vince Bucci/AP/PA) After images were published online showing Shakespeare In Love star Joseph as Michael and Stockard Channing as her godmother, Dame Elizabeth Taylor, Paris wrote on Twitter: “I’m so incredibly offended by it, as I’m sure plenty of people are as well, and it honestly makes me want to vomit.

“It angers me to see how obviously intentional it was for them to be this insulting, not just towards my father, but my godmother Liz as well.

“Where is the respect? They worked through blood sweat and tears for ages to create such profound and remarkable legacies. Shameful portrayal.”

She added: “He made a point of it plenty of times to express his pride in his roots. He would never have wanted this.”