Paris Jackson defiant over body hair haters

Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 11:56 am

Paris Jackson has hit back at body-shamers who have criticised her for sporting body hair.

Michael Jackson’s daughter has been targeted by online trolls after she was pictured with underarm hair on the red carpet at Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards.

Jackson, 19, also posted a snap on Instagram of herself with hairy legs, writing: “If you’re not competing with your brother over who can grow longer leg hair wyed.”

 

The images drew a slew of nasty comments online, with people calling Jackson “skanky” and “pathetic” and asking why she would not shave.

Far from being ruffled, Jackson posted a meme from Game Of Thrones which said: “Winter is coming.”

She also re-tweeted some of the messages from trolls.

Jackson has long been outspoken about living a natural life and body positivity.

She previously said: “I love hair, and sweat, and BO. I f****** love it, I think it’s great. Some people think that it’s like super disgusting, especially on girls, but every human body does it. It’s natural.”


