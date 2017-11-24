Paloma Faith scores first number one with The Architect

Paloma Faith has landed her first ever UK number one with new album The Architect.

The British singer struck gold with her fourth record, beating both Sam Smith and Morrissey, following its release last week.

After selling more than 40,000 copies within days, Faith said: “I think what’s been very moving about this process is the amount of people on social media who have been saying ‘Paloma for number one’. It feels really heartwarming.

Paloma Faith was ‘moved’ by her big win (Official Charts Company/PA)

“My intention for this album is to promote kindness, compassion, empathy and understanding. It’s quite moving that it’s all paid off.”

Faith, who has spoken about how motherhood has shifted her attitude from previously “narcissistic” songs, continued: “It’s amazing to be four albums in and have my first number one. It’s a testament to hard work.

“I’m not good at celebrations, but I already have a babysitter booked for Saturday night anyway, so I’ll definitely be doing something.”

The record knocked Smith’s The Thrill Of It All into second spot in the official charts this week, followed by Michael Ball and Alfie Boe’s duet offering, Together Again, in third.

Hey everyone only a few more hours to go! I'm excited and nervous! If you want to help me get my first number 1 (!!!) please click the link below GULP https://t.co/iWD6XLGGtu pic.twitter.com/mE0EvQwEYC — Paloma Faith (@Palomafaith) November 23, 2017

Meanwhile, Britain’s Got Talent winner Tokio Myers secured fourth position with his debut solo album, Our Generation, while Morrissey’s brand new Low In High School entered the charts at number five.

Over on the singles list, Camila Cabello is enjoying another week on top with her Young Thug collaboration Havana, while Rita Ora holds on to second position with Anywhere.

Marshmello and Khalid have jumped two positions since last week to third, while Ed Sheeran re-enters the top five in fourth spot with Perfect, knocking Smith’s hit Too Good At Goodbyes to fifth.

No way that you'll see me cry 'The Thrill Of It All' is out now. https://t.co/ox0CoCL0gm xx pic.twitter.com/708Nj8Kq27 — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) November 23, 2017

Elsewhere, Selena Gomez has scored a fourth UK top 10 as Wolves, with Marshmello, rose to number nine.

At number seven is Blinded By Your Grace – marking a third top 10 each for artists Stormzy and Mnek – but they were overtaken by comedy rapper Big Shaq, leaping from number eight to six with Man’s Not Hot.