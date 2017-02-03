Ozzy is 'all over the place' about Black Sabbath's last EVER tour

Rock star Ozzy Osbourne has admitted his emotions are “all over the place” in the lead-up to Black Sabbath’s last ever show this weekend.

Credited with creating heavy metal, the band will be drawing the final curtain on their generation-crossing career with two shows in their home city of Birmingham.

Rehearsing for the big finale on Friday, Ozzy told the BBC: “Since I’ve got to this building today, I’ve been happy, I’ve been tearful. Let’s see what happens.”

Describing his life with the band since its formation as the Earth Blues Company in 1968 as “the most incredible adventure”, Ozzy, 68, said Sabbath had “run its course”.

“One of the proudest things I have in my heart is the fact that Black Sabbath wasn’t a band that was created by some big mogul,” he said.

“It was four guys who said, ‘Let’s have a dream’, and it came true beyond our wildest expectations.”

The Prince of Darkness promised an as yet unrehearsed closing speech at the Birmingham show and said that he would continue with his solo work in the future.

Ozzy’s primal vocals, Tony Iommi’s guitar and Geezer Butler’s bass will round off the band’s farewell tour at the Genting Arena on Saturday, followed by a Black Sabbath special on BBC Radio 1′s Rock Show on Sunday.

Black Sabbath’s original drummer Bill Ward no longer performs with the band.