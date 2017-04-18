Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey to host the 2017 Tony Awards

House Of Cards star Kevin Spacey will host the 2017 Tony Awards.

Kevin will emcee the ceremony, which celebrates the best shows on Broadway, when the prizes are handed out in New York on June 11.

Kevin Spacey (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The actor, who is a Tony winner himself, will take over from James Corden, who hosted the ceremony last year when musical Hamilton scored 11 gongs.

He was announced as host by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing ahead of the ceremony at Radio City Music Hall.

Kevin, who is a double Oscar winner, is also a theatre veteran, having appeared on stage in both London and New York, and he served as the artistic director of The Old Vic in London for more than 10 years.

Kevin Spacey (HT/ABACA/PA)

He won a Tony Award in 1991 for best featured actor in a play for his performance in Lost In Yonkers.

The actor said: “I was their second choice for Usual Suspects, fourth choice for American Beauty and 15th choice to host this year’s Tony Awards. I think my career is definitely going in the right direction.

“Maybe I can get shortlisted to host the Oscars if everyone else turns it down.”

Charlotte St Martin, president of The Broadway League, and Heather Hitchens, president of the American Theatre Wing, added in a joint statement: “We are thrilled to have Kevin, who has mastered the Broadway stage, the big and small screens and the West End, host this year’s Tony Awards.

“His spirit and passion for live theatre makes him the perfect host, and we can’t wait to see the energy he brings to Radio City on Tony night!”

Jane Krakowski and Christopher Jackson will announce the nominations on May 2.