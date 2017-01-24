Oscar nominee Andrew Garfield pays tribute to medic he plays in Hacksaw Ridge

Oscar nominee Andrew Garfield has paid tribute to the US Army medic he portrays in Hacksaw Ridge as he reacted to his first nod from the Academy.

The British-American actor received a best actor nomination for the Mel Gibson-directed World War Two film, which is based on the story of conscientious objector Desmond Doss, who received America’s Medal of Honour after saving the lives of 75 men on a battlefield without carrying a gun.

Andrew said: “I’m profoundly moved that Desmond Doss is becoming a household name and the virtues of his character are being felt deeply by audiences around the world.”

Andrew Garfield (Ian West/PA) “He was a personification of humility, compassion, authenticity and love. He showed up as his true self in a world deeply wounded and in need of healing. And he brought his particular cargo to a world that was crying out for it.

“May we all show up as our true selves in this wounded time and do the healing we are each uniquely called to do.”

Andrew added he had been dreaming of being nominated for an Oscar since he was a child.

Mel Gibson (Niall Carson/PA) He said: “I am overwhelmed by my inclusion in this list of actors, for these awards that have meant so much to me since I was a kid watching at home and fantasising about being in that room as an Academy Award nominee one day.

“It is such an honour. No combination of words can come close to describing how surreal this feels nor how grateful I am.

“I’m also so proud of Mel Gibson being recognised as the great filmmaker he is; Bill Mechanic and David Permut for their best picture nomination; our editor John Gilbert and our genius sound team led by Kevin O’Connell.”