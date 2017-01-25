Oscar bosses apologize for Ruth Negga nomination mistake on their official website

As the entire country celebrated Ruth Negga’s Oscar nomination yesterday, the Academy Awards scrambled to rectify a mistake they had make on their official website.

They had listed Amy Adams in the Best Actress category instead of the Limerick-raised Negga.

Oscar website accidentally put Amy Adams instead of Ruth Negga into Lead Actress Nominees #oops🤐 pic.twitter.com/43JaRytDRC — Taza (@tazology) January 24, 2017

As you can imagine, this caused a ruckus amongst fans - most calling the entire announcment, a facade and ‘fixed’.

About 10 mins after noms, Oscars website has Amy Adams in list of best actress nominees; not Ruth Negga. Appears fixed. pic.twitter.com/Czwj2MPiKd — Christopher D. Shea (@iamcdshea) January 24, 2017

And that wasn’t all - Tom Hanks was listed as a Best Actor nominee for Sully, while Annette Bening was named in the Best Supporting Actress category for 20th Century Women.

This morning American television network, ABC has apologised to the press and fans for the inaccuracy.

"This morning, in an attempt to release breaking news as announced, ABC Digital briefly posted inaccurate nomination information on the Oscar.com website. ABC quickly identified and corrected the errors. We apologise to the Academy, press, and fans for any confusion".

This isn't the first times a major awards show has been called out for a mistake.

At the 2016 Golden Globes nominations, the Golden Globes' official Twitter handle mistook actress America Ferrera for Netflix star Gina Rodriguez.

And don’t get us started with how they pronounced Saoirse Ronan’s name in the Oscar buzz of last year.