Ore Oduba posts adorable message about Joanne Clifton as she leaves Strictly

Presenter Ore Oduba has paid a heartwarming tribute to his Strictly Come Dancing partner Joanne Clifton after she announced her decision to leave the show.

After the pair were crowned champions of last year’s BBC contest, he thanked the pro dancer for believing in him and wished her well for the future.

He posted a nostalgic backstage snap of the two on Instagram and wrote: “What can I say about @realjoanneclifton…? Basically not enough.

“The one who made my @bbcstrictly dream come true, who found the dancer in me, believed in me, inspired me.

“Said all along my greatest honour was being with you when you showed the world how incredibly talented you are.. That doesn’t change now!”

Clifton and Oduba made no secret of the close friendship they developed while on the show, stunning viewers with their memorable jive to a Bruno Mars track early in the season.

Clifton, 33, shared the news of her “tough decision” on Wednesday, telling fans: “Being part of the Strictly experience has been one of the best things that has ever happened to me and I will miss the show so much.

She will be stepping down from the job to focus more on musical theatre.

Fellow Strictly professionals Oksana Platero and Natalie Lowe have also announced that they will be leaving the show.