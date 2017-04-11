Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Orange Is The New Black have just given us huge teaser for the start of Season 5

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 - 04:53 pm

One of Netflix's most popular shows, Orange is the New Black, returns to our streams in June after leaving us on the edge of a giant cliff at the end of Season 4.

When last we left Litchfield Prison inmate Daya had a gun pointed squarely at the head of CO Humphrey and she looked like she meant business.

OITNB has released this short clip which gives us a brief look at the first minute of the new season, and that's enough to get the blood flowing.

Danielle Brooks, who plays everyone's favourite inmate Taystee, said recently in an interview that the entire Season 4 will take place over the span of three days.

We're so excited for the return; we want it now!

Orange is the New Black is due back on our screens on June 9.

