Operation Transformation team travel to Cork to reveal third 2018 leader

Friday, November 24, 2017 - 06:49 pm

The third leader for 2018's Operation Transformation has been revealed today.

29-year-old Wayne O'Donnell was surprised by Kathryn Thomas while he was in work at the big blue cube community centre, in Mallow.

Wayne O'Donnell with Kathryn Thomas. Picture via RTÉ

Sports fan Wayne suffered a broken elbow playing soccer last year which led to four surgeries, being out of work and putting on weight.

Wayne told the Ray D'Arcy Show on RTÉ Radio 1 that he had hit 19 stone on the scales a few weeks ago and that he is hoping Operation Transformation will give him a new a life.

He told Ray: "I was a chubby child spoiled by my nana."


He added that is was his girlfried who inspired him to apply.

"My girlfriend Jackie was worried about my health, more so than my weight so that was why I kinda applied really, you know."

The news comes after it was announced that Mary Diamond and Sarah O'Callaghan are to be the first two leaders.

You can listen to Wayne on the Ray D'Arcy Show below:


