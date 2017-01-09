Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Oops! John Legend's name misspelt at Golden Globes

Monday, January 09, 2017 - 02:16 am

Singer, actor and songwriter John Legend may have thought he had achieved enough in his career for people to be able to spell his name correctly.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t true for those in charge of writing the place names on the tables at the 74th Golden Globe Awards where he became John Ledgend.

The mistake was revealed by the musician’s wife – model Chrissy Teigen, who posted this on Twitter.

Fans were rather tickled by the error.

The latest mistake follows a broken teleprompter at the beginning of this year’s show which caused host Jimmy Fallon to momentarily improvise.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz Movies, Showbiz World, Christine Teigen, Golden Globes, Jimmy Fallon, John Legend,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Jedward are split from each other on their first night in CBB

Moonlight wins an early best film award

The Voice UK has returned, but what did viewers make of the new coaches?

Jamie O'Hara and Nicola McLean have plenty to say about Danielle Lloyd on CBB


Lifestyle

Weekend food with Darina Allen: Student pop-up dinners sorted

2017's hot 100 in movies, music, food & fashion

Meetings With Remarkable Manuscripts: An adventure in books

Beating the winter blues with the best travel deals

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 07, 2017

    • 33
    • 36
    • 39
    • 42
    • 45
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 