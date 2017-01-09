Oops! John Legend's name misspelt at Golden Globes

Singer, actor and songwriter John Legend may have thought he had achieved enough in his career for people to be able to spell his name correctly.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t true for those in charge of writing the place names on the tables at the 74th Golden Globe Awards where he became John Ledgend.

The mistake was revealed by the musician’s wife – model Chrissy Teigen, who posted this on Twitter.

Fans were rather tickled by the error.

Is it true that they spelled John Legend's name wrong bc that is just sad and lazy — Katy McFadden (@thekatymac) January 9, 2017

Literally why has this Globes been so sloppy with the details https://t.co/3LrWM6A7hb — Channing Tweetum (@ebrownie) January 9, 2017

The latest mistake follows a broken teleprompter at the beginning of this year’s show which caused host Jimmy Fallon to momentarily improvise.