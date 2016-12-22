One Republic have made a huge donation to help families of Berlin attack victims

Pop rock band One Republic have donated 100,000 US dollars (£81,000) to a German non-profit organisation to help families of the victims of the Berlin terror attack.

The group’s Good Life Foundation donated the money to Weisser Ring, an organisation that supports victims of crime, and they are encouraging others to do the same.

One Republic (David Jensen/PA) The musicians, fronted by super-producer Ryan Tedder, visited the Christmas market that was attacked the night before the atrocity, which killed 12 people and injured 48.

Police in Germany are hunting a Tunisian man suspected of driving a truck into crowds.

(German police/AP) On December 19, the band tweeted: “Our thoughts go out to all the families of the victims at the Christmas Market in Berlin. We were at that market last night. So so sad.”

Bianca Biwer, federal executive director of Weisser Ring, said: “We feel with the victims, their families and friends in these difficult times. We stand in support of them.

(Markus Schreiber/AP) “We will do everything possible to help them with our support services. Falling victim to an act of violence or losing a close friend or a loved one is a dramatic experience.

“People affected often suffer not only from physical but also mental pain for many years afterwards. The consequences of such an offence are often noticeable beyond the circle of those directly affected.

(Michael Sohn/AP) “It is important for victims to get help from psychologists experienced in trauma therapy immediately after the deed.

“Such a quick intervention will help to reduce negative long-term effects.”