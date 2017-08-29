Ofcom won’t be investigating Corrie ‘controlled crying’ episode

A Coronation Street episode featuring scenes of controlled crying which sparked more than 130 complaints will not be investigated by Ofcom.

Viewers saw Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) and Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) struggle with the technique, which was shown to have mixed results.

A spokesman for the broadcasting watchdog said it assessed but would not be investigating the episode, which aired on July 31.

Steve McDonald played by Simon Gregson (Mark Bruce/ITV)

A spokesman said: “We considered complaints that this episode promoted ‘controlled crying’, a parenting method which attracts strong views.

“We found the plot centred around the relationship between two characters, and did not promote a view on whether controlled crying is appropriate or effective.”

The episode sparked 132 complaints.