Ofcom: Death scenes in EastEnders OK before the watershed

Monday, January 23, 2017 - 01:50 pm

TV regulator Ofcom has said it won’t be investigating complaints that scenes showing the deaths of EastEnders characters Ronnie and Roxy were too graphic.

The Mitchell sisters, played by Samantha Womack and Rita Simons, were killed off when they drowned on New Year’s Day.

But Ofcom said “the scene was appropriately limited for broadcast before the watershed”.

It also assessed, but decided not to investigate, complaints about Celebrity Big Brother and Good Morning Britain.

Piers Morgan (Ian West/PA)
It considered 10 complaints that a Piers Morgan interview on Good Morning Britain, co-hosted by Susanna Reid, caused unnecessary distress to a guest on the programme.

The guest – who billed another mother after her daughter’s shoes were damaged on a play date – was reduced to tears.

But Ofcom said “the different approaches of the two interviewers helped to balance any impact on the guest”.

Stacy Francis (Channel 5/Press Association Images)
Ofcom received 22 complaints about “bullying” on Celebrity Big Brother, over a task which saw housemates play “directors” who have to “edit out” Stacy Francis.

The watchdog said that the task was “consistent with an established element of this long-running series, and would have been well within viewers’ expectations”.

