O'Donovan brothers charm audience on Graham Norton Show

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 07:27 pm

The legend that is the O'Donovan brothers is set to spread far and wide after the loveable pair’s appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

Irish Olympians Gary and Paul O'Donovan appear alongside Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard, James McAvoy and Frank Skinner, on the show’s New Year's Eve Special, which will be to broadcast on December 31 at 10.25pm on BBC One.

French actress Cotillard admitted she could hardly understand a word the Skibbereen pair said.

“Nothing, not a word. I understood ‘since’,” she said.

The refreshingly matter-of-fact approach charmed the audience, such as when fellow Corkman Graham questioned them about strategy.

“‘Tis a fairly simple sport, like,” said Gary, to wild laughter.

“There’s a start line and a finish line … people do complicate it like. Yer man says go at the start and there’s a hooter at the finish.”

They also talked about how the “pull like dogs” phrase they’ve become famous for now follows them around.

Paul even revealed meeting a man who had the phrase tattooed on this forearm!

Never change, lads…

