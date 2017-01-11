Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Octavia Spencer: I had on a lot less underwear than usual at the Globes

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Octavia Spencer has a cheeky little secret about the Golden Globes – she went commando!

The Hidden Figures actress spilled the beans on Ellen DeGeneres’ chat show, telling the host that she didn’t have much on under the tux she wore to the ceremony.

Octavia Spencer (Jordan Strauss AP/Press Association Images)
Octavia was discussing how she much more comfortable and “freer” than usual on the red carpet, and put it down to the fact that she wasn’t wearing all the lingerie she normally would.

“Less underwear,” she said. “A lot less underwear!”

Octavia revealed she had Casey Affleck in stitches when she bumped into him at the ceremony and shared her little secret.

The actress said she through more women ought to opt for comfy trouser suits over dresses.

“My feet don’t hurt, and I am not cinched!” she said of her happier red carpet experience.

