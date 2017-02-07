Octavia Spencer announces plans to become Hollywood producer

Octavia Spencer is up for her second Academy Award this year, but the star of Hidden Figures has revealed she has even bigger plans.

“The role I’m destined to play is to be one of the biggest producers in Hollywood,” she said at the 3rd annual Makers Conference, a women’s empowerment event sponsored by Verizon.

Casey Affleck, left, kisses Octavia Spencer at the 89th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in California (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP) The actress shared her aspirations during a conversation with Gloria Steinem that kicked off the two-day conference at Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

She received a supporting actress Oscar nod for playing Dorothy Vaughn, a black mathematician who worked at NASA, in the crowd-pleasing best picture nominee Hidden Figures. The actress celebrated her nomination at the beginning of the week at the film academy’s annual Oscar Nominees Luncheon.

Octavia Spencer has been nominated for an Academy Award(Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP) She told the Makers crowd that she wants to continue to tell stories “that haven’t really been told”.

“I want the movies that I produce to show a broader spectrum of people in the world,” she said.

Spencer said she is working on a project about the Jonestown Massacre for HBO and developing a story about pioneering entrepreneur Madam CJ Walker.