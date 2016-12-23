Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Obama singing 'All I Want For Christmas' will make you remember 2016's good times

Friday, December 23, 2016 - 09:43 am

With all this talk of 2016 being the worst year ever, most people are wishing it away and more than ready to welcome 2017 with open arms.

There is only one problem with that.

The more time we wish away, the less we get to see of the greatest American presidents ever, Barack Obama.

One of our favourite accounts, barackdubs - who brought us such classics as Obama singing Uptown Funk - has treated us to what could very be their very last installment.

And to make even more emotional, it’s Christmas themed.

See, 2016 wasn't so bad after all.

