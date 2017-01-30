Noooooo! Doctor Who fans in a spin as Peter Capaldi announces his departure

Doctor Who and Peter Capaldi fans have been left stunned by the actor’s annoucement that he is leaving the Tardis.

Peter, who took over from Matt Smith as the Time Lord in 2013, has said the upcoming 10th series will be his last.

And heartbroken fans are feeling ALL the feels.

First came the shock.

So #DoctorWho Series 10 starts on April 15th and it'll be his final series! Jeez that was a shock! I'll miss him! — Harry (@harrydavies5661) January 30, 2017

And then the sadness…

Peter Capaldi is leaving #DoctorWho. Okay, this hurts more than Eccleston, Tennant, Smith, any of them. He has been colossal. — Jake Saunders (@JTintheSaunders) January 30, 2017

And then the first flickerings of hope, as talk turned to who might take over as the Time Lord.

I think we all know who the next Doctor should be #doctorwho #Capaldi pic.twitter.com/DIAQwFdeU3 — Ross Brannigan (@rossbrannigan95) January 30, 2017

I'd really like to see Michelle Gomez as the Doctor...yes I know she's Missy but still. #DoctorWho — Keith Taylor (@wullyjum) January 30, 2017

So, can we have Hayley Atwell as The Doctor now please? 2017 needs some good news for once #DoctorWho #LadyDoctor #prettyplease — SarahTheGeek (@geekcountrylady) January 30, 2017

Kris Marshall for the next #DoctorWho Please pic.twitter.com/9eWAklwILt — Uncle Beard (@FoxInSocks1978) January 30, 2017

Of course it’s VERY early days, but bookies have already started throwing names around, with Ben Whishaw said to be a favourite. Or will we get a female Doctor?

Time will tell!