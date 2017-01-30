Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Noooooo! Doctor Who fans in a spin as Peter Capaldi announces his departure

Monday, January 30, 2017 - 11:15 pm

Doctor Who and Peter Capaldi fans have been left stunned by the actor’s annoucement that he is leaving the Tardis.

Peter, who took over from Matt Smith as the Time Lord in 2013, has said the upcoming 10th series will be his last.

And heartbroken fans are feeling ALL the feels.

First came the shock.

And then the sadness…

And then the first flickerings of hope, as talk turned to who might take over as the Time Lord.

Of course it’s VERY early days, but bookies have already started throwing names around, with Ben Whishaw said to be a favourite. Or will we get a female Doctor?

Time will tell!

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz UK, Doctor Who, Peter Capaldi,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Nadia Forde third celebrity to be evicted from Celebrity MasterChef Ireland

Peter Capaldi to stand down from Doctor Who in 2017 Christmas special

CBB fans cry 'showmance' as Bianca doesn't seem that bothered by Jamie's exit

Jamie O'Hara out of Celebrity Big Brother house after Vanessa Feltz trial


Lifestyle

Why all the ladies are smitten by our sexy, elegant boy

Five things to do this week

It's time to move on from Hygge to Lagom! But what is it?

People must stop using St Vincent de Paul to get rid of rubbish

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 